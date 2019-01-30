Accessibility links

January 30, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 The Notre Dame de Lorette world war I military cemetery in Northern France is seen covered with snow.
2 A Balinese youth participates in the Hindu ritual of "Grebeg" at the Tegalalang village in Bali, Indonesia.
3 Mykh, a two-year-old Great Gray Owl, sits on the head of ornithologist Daria Koshcheyeva during a training session, which is part of a project of a local zoo to tame wild animals for further research and interaction with visitors, in the Siberian Taiga forest in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
4 Sri Lankan Air force officers hold the national flag while it is lowered as part of a daily ceremony during sunset at the Galle Face Green promenade in Colombo.

