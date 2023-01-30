Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 30, 2023
January 30, 2023 1:35 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man walks past a dead male humpback whale that, according to town officials, washed ashore overnight on Long Island's south facing shore in Lido Beach, New York.
2
Workers and volunteers carry an injured victim of a suicide bombing upon arrival at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan. A powerful bomb blast ripped through a packed mosque in Peshawar, killing at least 47 worshipers and injuring at least 140 others.
3
A local resident carries her baby outside of their residential building partially destroyed after a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
4
A woman runs past burning shacks during a fire before an eviction by police officers in Almeria, Spain.
Load more
January 30, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
January 29, 2023
Day in Photos
January 27, 2023
Day in Photos
January 26, 2023
Day in Photos
January 25, 2023
Day in Photos
January 24, 2023
Day in Photos
January 23, 2023
Day in Photos
January 22, 2023
Day in Photos
January 20, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG