Day in Photos

January 30, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A man walks past a dead male humpback whale that, according to town officials, washed ashore overnight on Long Island&#39;s south facing shore in Lido Beach, New York.
Workers and volunteers carry an injured victim of a suicide bombing upon arrival at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan.&nbsp;A powerful bomb blast ripped through a packed mosque in Peshawar, killing at least 47 worshipers and injuring at least 140 others.
A local resident carries her baby outside of their residential building partially destroyed after a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
A woman runs past burning shacks during a fire before an eviction by police officers in Almeria, Spain.
