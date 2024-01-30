Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 30, 2024
January 30, 2024 2:14 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Police fire water cannons to disperse supporters of Sri Lanka main opposition during a protest rally against high taxes and increases in electricity and fuel charges, in Colombo.
2
Israeli army raids a hospital in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in this screengrab taken from a video obtained by Reuters. Israeli commandos disguised as medical workers and Muslim women burst into the hospital and killed three Palestinian militants, one of them lying paralyzed in bed, witnesses and authorities said.
3
Palestinians bury the bodies of people who were killed in fighting with Israel and returned to Gaza by the Israeli military, during a mass funeral in Rafah, Gaza Strip.
4
A cameraman films a Ukrainian serviceman from an air defence unit, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Kyiv, Jan. 29, 2024.
January 30, 2024
