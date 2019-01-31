Accessibility links
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Top 20 Countdown
VOA Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
January 31, 2019
January 31, 2019 2:27 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People walk by trees covered with ice from the mist of the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.
2
Malaysia's new King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah attend a welcoming ceremony at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur.
3
Indian boys perform Mallakhamba, a traditional Indian gymnastic sport on a vertical wooden pole, at a school in Ahmadabad.
4
A harbor light is covered with snow and ice on the Lake Michigan at 39th Street Harbor, Jan. 30, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois.
January 31, 2019
