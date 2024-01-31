Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

January 31. 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Members of Taiwan&#39;s Navy onboard a Tuo Chiang-class corvette participate in a drill on the waters near a military base in Kaohsiung.
1 Members of Taiwan's Navy onboard a Tuo Chiang-class corvette participate in a drill on the waters near a military base in Kaohsiung.
(L-R) Jason Citron, CEO of Discord; Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap; Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok; Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X; and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, watch a video of victims before testifying at the US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, &quot;Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis,&quot; in Washington.&nbsp;
2 (L-R) Jason Citron, CEO of Discord; Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap; Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok; Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X; and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, watch a video of victims before testifying at the US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, "Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis," in Washington. 
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel.
3 An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel.
A migrant child seeking asylum pleads a member of the Texas National Guard to be allowed to enter the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Jan. 30, 2024.
4 A migrant child seeking asylum pleads a member of the Texas National Guard to be allowed to enter the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Jan. 30, 2024.

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG