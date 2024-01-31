Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 31. 2024
January 31, 2024 1:32 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Members of Taiwan's Navy onboard a Tuo Chiang-class corvette participate in a drill on the waters near a military base in Kaohsiung.
2
(L-R) Jason Citron, CEO of Discord; Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap; Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok; Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X; and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, watch a video of victims before testifying at the US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, "Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis," in Washington.
3
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel.
4
A migrant child seeking asylum pleads a member of the Texas National Guard to be allowed to enter the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Jan. 30, 2024.
Load more
January 31. 2024
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG