Day in Photos
January 4, 2019
January 04, 2019 1:50 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights are seen at the annual ice festival, in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China.
2
An Indian elderly naked sadhu (Hindu holy man) gestures as he takes part in a religious procession toward the Sangam area during the "royal entry" for the upcoming Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad.
3
A Barbary macaques plays with a leftover Christmas tree in the Tierpark Zoo in Berlin, Germany.
4
People take photos with cellphones as they walk between mirror installations with a statue of Soviet Union founder Vladimir Lenin and a Christmas tree at VDNKH (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia.
January 4, 2019
