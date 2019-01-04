Accessibility links

January 4, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights are seen at the annual ice festival, in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China.
An Indian elderly naked sadhu (Hindu holy man) gestures as he takes part in a religious procession toward the Sangam area during the "royal entry" for the upcoming Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad.
A Barbary macaques plays with a leftover Christmas tree in the Tierpark Zoo in Berlin, Germany.
People take photos with cellphones as they walk between mirror installations with a statue of Soviet Union founder Vladimir Lenin and a Christmas tree at VDNKH (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia.
