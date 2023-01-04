Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 4, 2023
January 04, 2023 1:05 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Police officers are struck by flares thrown by demonstrators demanding the release of the Governor of Santa Cruz, Luis F. Camacho at the gates of the Police Departmental Command in Santa Cruz, Bolivia.
A girl harvests cauliflowers at field on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
Patients lie on beds and stretchers in a hallway in the emergency department of a hospital, amid COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China.
French gendarmes arrest environmental activists of Last Renovation group after they sprayed paint on the facade of the Hotel Matignon to draw attention to climate change and to denounce the French State failure to not honor its climate commitments, in Paris.
January 4, 2023
