January 4, 2024


A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Denmark's Queen Margrethe is escorted by the Gardehusar Regiment's Horseskort in the golden carriage in Copenhagen.
2 Female hawkers carry plastic and aluminium utensils to sell on a foggy morning in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
3 Water from River Great Ouse floods Bedford after Storm Henk, Britain.
4 Funeral workers down a coffin into a grave during a funeral ceremony of Sviatoslav Romanchuk, Ukrainian serviceman, at the cemetery in Kyiv, Jan. 3, 2024. Romanchuk joined territorial defense since the beginning of or Russian invasion and was killed on Dec. 28, 2023 in Lyman direction, Donetsk region. 

