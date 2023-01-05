Accessibility links

January 5, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Pope Francis leads a funeral mass of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
2 Members of the church attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. 
3 Participants take part in the annual New Year calligraphy contest at Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Japan.
4 A woman transports the coffin containing her dead son, a soldier who was killed in fighting with Russians, in a boat near Staryi-Saltiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Jan. 4, 2023.

