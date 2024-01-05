Accessibility links

January 5, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A local resident clears debris from an apartment at a heavily damaged residential building, three days after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv.
Floodwater covers the pitches at Buckhurst Hill football club, northeast of London on after heavy rain brought flooding to much of the country.
A woman kisses a picture of Mercedes Oria Amar, who was killed at the site of the Nova festival during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas gunmen, in Reim, in southern Israel.
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, right, sweeps the ball in front of Australia's Alex Carey on the third day of their cricket test match in Sydney.
