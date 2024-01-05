Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 5, 2024
January 05, 2024 3:07 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A local resident clears debris from an apartment at a heavily damaged residential building, three days after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv.
2
Floodwater covers the pitches at Buckhurst Hill football club, northeast of London on after heavy rain brought flooding to much of the country.
3
A woman kisses a picture of Mercedes Oria Amar, who was killed at the site of the Nova festival during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas gunmen, in Reim, in southern Israel.
4
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, right, sweeps the ball in front of Australia's Alex Carey on the third day of their cricket test match in Sydney.
Load more
January 5, 2024
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG