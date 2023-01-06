Accessibility links

Day in Photos

January 6, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Mohammed, the father of Syrian Maya Merhi, sits next to his disabled toddler, inside the family tent at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, near the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey.
2 A man rides a horse during Epiphany celebrations in the village of Pietrosani, Romania.
3 Hindu devotees warm themselves around bonfires after bathing in the Shali river during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival, marked with an auspicious bathing hoping for a prosperous life and conjugal happiness, in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal.
4 An Orthodox priest offers the holy communion to a woman during Christmas church service in Kostyantynivka, Ukraine.

