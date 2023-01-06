Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 6, 2023
January 06, 2023 2:00 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Mohammed, the father of Syrian Maya Merhi, sits next to his disabled toddler, inside the family tent at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, near the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey.
A man rides a horse during Epiphany celebrations in the village of Pietrosani, Romania.
Hindu devotees warm themselves around bonfires after bathing in the Shali river during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival, marked with an auspicious bathing hoping for a prosperous life and conjugal happiness, in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal.
An Orthodox priest offers the holy communion to a woman during Christmas church service in Kostyantynivka, Ukraine.
January 6, 2023
