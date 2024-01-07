Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 7, 2024
January 07, 2024 1:36 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Rakibul, 6, comforts his mother Rehana mourning the death of her husband, Mohammad Zillur, at a hospital in Munshiganj, outside Dhaka. Zillur, a supporter of a candidate from the ruling Awami League, was stabbed to death as Bangladesh voted in a parliamentary election boycotted by the main opposition party.
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
A biker competes during Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2024, between Al Henakiyah and Al Duwadimi, Saudi Arabia.
Jessie Diggins of the United States celebrates winning the cross-country ski, women's Tour de Ski overall standings, in Val di Fiemme, Italy.
