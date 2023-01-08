Accessibility links

January 8, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A man stands near a boat used by Rohingya refugees to arrive in Lamnga beach, Aceh province, Indonesia. A wooden boat carrying nearly 200 Rohingya refugees, a majority of them women and children, landed on Indonesia's western coast, police said.
2 A woman celebrates at Hong Kong's Lok Ma Chau border checkpoint on the first day China reopens the border amid COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong.
3 Toyota's Argentinian driver Juan Cruz Yacopini and Spainish co-driver Daniel Oliveras Carreras compete during Stage 8 of the Dakar 2023 between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
4 France's Juliette Ducordeau (Front R) and fellow athletes react after crossing the finish line of the Women's Mass Start 10 km Free event at the FIS Tour de Ski stage in Val di Fiemme, Italy.

