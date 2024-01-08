Accessibility links

January 8, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 People take photographs during the launch of Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance's next-generation Vulcan rocket on its debut flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
2 A damaged car lies underneath a collapsed building at Shika town in Hakui District, Ishikawa Prefecture after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region on New Year's Day. 
3 A civic worker dumps election posters in a van a day after the Awami League party led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina won Bangladesh's parliamentary elections, in Dhaka.
4 A security person guards a room where electronic voting machines are kept inside a polling station on the eve of general election at Norphung village in Bhutan.

