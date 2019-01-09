Accessibility links

January 9, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Filipino Roman Catholic devotees cross the bridge in a raucous procession of the Black Nazarene to celebrate its feast day in Manila, Philippines.
People are seen on top of the Marina Bay Sands SkyPark observation deck in Singapore.
Workers at a brick factory stack bricks on carts in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Iceland horses play in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany.
