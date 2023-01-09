Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 9, 2023
January 09, 2023 2:04 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Internally displaced flood-affected children attend a mobile class near makeshift camp in the flood-hit area of Dera Allah Yar in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province, Pakistan.
2
NYSNA nurses walk off the job, to go on strike at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
3
Security forces confront supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro protest against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Jan. 8, 2023.
4
A man covers himself with a blanket and rides on a horse cart on a cold and foggy morning in Jammu, India.
January 9, 2023
