Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

January 9, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Internally displaced flood-affected children attend a mobile class near makeshift camp in the flood-hit area of Dera Allah Yar in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province, Pakistan.
1 Internally displaced flood-affected children attend a mobile class near makeshift camp in the flood-hit area of Dera Allah Yar in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province, Pakistan.
NYSNA nurses walk off the job, to go on strike at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
2 NYSNA nurses walk off the job, to go on strike at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
Security forces confront supporters of Brazil&#39;s former President Jair Bolsonaro protest against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Jan. 8, 2023.
3 Security forces confront supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro protest against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Jan. 8, 2023.
A man covers himself with a blanket and rides on a horse cart on a cold and foggy morning in Jammu, India.
4 A man covers himself with a blanket and rides on a horse cart on a cold and foggy morning in Jammu, India.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG