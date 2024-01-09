Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 9, 2024
January 09, 2024 1:29 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Filipino devotees jostle to get on the cart that carries the statue of the Black Nazarene during its annual procession in Manila.
2
Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad H. Mansour holds up a sign during a plenary meeting on the 'Use of the veto - Item 63: Special report of the Security Council', in the General Assembly Hall at U.N. headquarters in New York City.
3
Palestinians line up for free food during the ongoing Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip in Rafah.
4
People cover themselves to stay warm during heavy fog, early in the morning at the fruit wholesale market on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan.
January 9, 2024
