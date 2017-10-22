Exit Polls: Japan Abe's Coalition Set to Win Snap Vote

Exit polls indicate Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition is on track for a comfortable victory in Sunday's general election.

An TBS television poll has Abe's Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition retaining the two-thirds "super majority" it held in parliament’s lower house before Abe dissolved the chamber in September.

A victory in the snap election will likely ensure Abe receives another three-year term as head of the LDP coalition next year, making him Japan's longest serving leader.

Opinion polls indicate voters considered Abe’s government a safe choice as the country deals with anxiety over North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.

Millions of Japanese voters braved crushing rain and winds to vote as Typhoon Lan is set to make landfall.