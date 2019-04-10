Japanese Fighter Jet Crashes in Pacific; Pilot Remains Missing

The search continues for the pilot of a Japanese fighter jet that crashed in Pacific Ocean Tuesday night.

Search and rescue crews found the wreckage of the F-35 stealth fighter jet hours after it disappeared from radar screens. The single-seat plane vanished just a half-hour after taking off from Misawa Air Base off the eastern coast of Aomori on a training mission with three other planes.

Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters the remaining 12 F-35 jets stationed at Misawa have been grounded.