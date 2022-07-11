Japan Holds Vigil for Abe 

A vigil was held in Tokyo Monday evening for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a day before his funeral.

He was gunned down Friday while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

The assassination has shocked Japan, where gun violence is extremely rare.

The suspect — 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami — is a former member of the country’s Self-Defense Forces.

The suspect — 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami — is a former member of the country’s Self-Defense Forces.

Police say Yamagami believed Abe was connected with a religious group that Yamagami blames for his mother’s financial ruin.

South Korea’s Unification Church said Monday that Yamagami’s mother was a member, but denied taking large sums from her.

Neither the suspect nor Abe was a member of the church, but apparently Yamagami believed Abe was.

Abe had, however, supported the church’s peace-promoting efforts over the years.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press.