Japan Holds Vigil for Abe 

A vigil was held in Tokyo Monday evening for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a day before his funeral.
He was gunned down Friday while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.
The assassination has shocked Japan, where gun violence is extremely rare.
The suspect — 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami — is a former member of the country’s Self-Defense Forces.
Police say Yamagami believed Abe was connected with a religious group that Yamagami blames for his mother’s financial ruin.
South Korea’s Unification Church said Monday that Yamagami’s mother was a member, but denied taking large sums from her.
Neither the suspect nor Abe was a member of the church, but apparently Yamagami believed Abe was.
Abe had, however, supported the church’s peace-promoting efforts over the years.
