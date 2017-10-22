At Least 2 Killed as Powerful Typhoon Slams Into Japan

A powerful typhoon roared toward Japan’s main island Monday, killing at least two people and bringing heavy rain to western Japan.

Typhoon Lan, classified as an intense Category 4 storm by the Tropical Storm Risk monitoring site, is packing wind gusts up to 198 kilometers per hour.

It is on track to make landfall on the Pacific coast of central Japan before dawn Monday and continue northeast toward Tokyo.

The storm has already forced the evacuation of thousands along coastal areas, disrupted train services and forced the cancellation of 300 flights.

Some ferry services in western Japan were also cancelled.



The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings for heavy rain and flooding on the Pacific side of Japan, including the Tokyo metropolitan area, even though the typhoon is likely to be downgraded.

Several parts of Japan have already recorded rainfall totals greater than 500 millimeters in the past 72 hours.

