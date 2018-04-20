Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Asia

Japan Volcano Erupts for 1st Time in 250 Years

  • Associated Press
An aerial view shows Io Yama erupting in Miyazaki prefecture, on the southwest island of Kyushu, Japan, in this photo by Kyodo, April 19, 2018.
TOKYO — 

A volcano in southern Japan has erupted for the first time in 250 years, and authorities set up a no-go zone around the mountain.

Mount Io spewed smoke and ash high into the sky Thursday in its first eruption since 1768. Japan’s Meteorological Agency on Friday expanded a no-go zone to the entire mountain from previously just around the volcano’s crater.

Explosions have briefly subsided Friday, but officials cautioned residents in nearby towns against falling volcanic rocks and ash.

The volcano is part of the Kirishima mountain range on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu. The area is about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

Another volcano nearby also erupted violently in March for the first time in seven years.

Japan sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and has 110 active volcanoes.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG