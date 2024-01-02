Jet Catches Fire at Tokyo Airport; Passengers, Crew Evacuated

A Japanese passenger jet caught fire Tuesday night as it rolled down the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

News outlets are reporting that all passengers and crew were evacuated from the burning plane.

Television footage showed flames shooting out of the windows and fuselage of a Japan Airlines plane as firefighters battled the inferno.

Japanese news outlets are reporting that the plane had landed at Haneda after flying out of Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido, more than 1,200 kilometers north of Tokyo, with 379 passengers and crew on board.

NHK says the jetliner may have collided with a Japanese coast guard plane.

The news agency says five of six personnel on board the coast guard plane are unaccounted for.

