Jill Biden to Speak at Event in Florida, Honoring Victims of Condo Collapse

U.S. first lady Jill Biden is expected to speak Friday in Surfside, Florida, marking the anniversary of the nighttime collapse of a 12-story oceanfront condo building that killed 98 people.

Events are being held Friday to honor the victims and survivors, as well as the rescue teams who searched for the victims.

A woman and two teenagers were the only people who survived the actual collapse of the building, according to an Associated Press report. Other survivors escaped the part of the building that initially remained standing.

Friday’s observances come a day after a judge approved a more than $1 billion compensation package for the victims.