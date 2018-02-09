Trump to Nominate Jim Carroll as Next Drug Czar

President Donald Trump plans to nominate deputy White House chief of staff Jim Carroll to serve as the administration's next drug czar.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement the White House has "full confidence" in Carroll to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

It's unclear whether he has any public health experience.

Trump has often called fighting the opioid epidemic a top priority of his administration. But critics say he hasn't done enough to tackle the issue.

Carroll served as Washington counsel to the Ford Motor Company before joining the administration, and also worked for the Justice and Treasury departments.