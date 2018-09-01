Accessibility links
USA
John McCain Funeral
September 01, 2018 12:46 PM
John McCain Funeral
1
The choir sings at a memorial service for Sen. John McCain, at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Sept. 1, 2018.
2
Meghan McCain speaks at a memorial service for her father Sen. John McCain at National Cathedral in Washington, Sept. 1, 2018.
3
Family members of Sen. John McCain, are gathered as his casket arrives on the steps of the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Sept. 1, 2018, for a memorial service.
4
Cindy McCain, wife of, Sen. John McCain, accompanied by President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly (R) Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (L) and family members, arrives at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, Sept. 1, 2018.
John McCain Funeral
