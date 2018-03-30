Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Arts & Entertainment

Johnny Hallyday's Children Start Battle Over Father's Will

  • Associated Press
FILE - French rock star Johnny Hallyday's wife Laeticia, second left, his daughters Jade, left, and Joy, Laura Smet, second right, and son David Hallyday, right, arrive at La Madeleine church for Johnnny Hallyday's funeral ceremony in Paris, Dec. 9, 2017.
NANTERRE, FRANCE — 

Lawyers for the children of the late French rock singer Johnny Hallyday have started to contest the will that leaves everything to his widow.

Hallyday's eldest children are contesting the document that bequeaths his property and artistic rights "exclusively" to his widow, Laeticia Hallyday, 43.

A hearing was held Friday at a tribunal near Paris at the request of Hallyday's eldest children, David Hallyday, 51, and Laura Smet, 34.

They want their late father's inheritance to their stepmother — Hallyday's fourth wife — to be frozen.

The hearing had been postponed after the children's lawyers said basic documents were missing.

Hallyday — dubbed the "French Elvis" — died last December.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG