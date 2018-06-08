Joint US-Somali Force Attacked by al-Shabab

Al-Shabab militants launched a deadly attack on U.S. and Somali forces Friday, hitting them with explosives and heavy gunfire.

A U.S. military official confirmed the attack in the country’s south, about 50 kilometers (32 miles) north of the port city of Kismayo, killed one U.S. troop and wounded four others. A Somali soldier was also wounded in the attack.

The U.S. forces were accompanying Somali and other African forces at the time, helping to set up an outpost to clear the area of al-Shabab fighters.

Witnesses said the attack took place near the town of Sanguni, while the U.S. and Somali troops were digging trenches and setting up other defenses.

They said the al-Shabab fighters first set off a series of explosions before opening fire.

A helicopter was brought in to evacuate the wounded. Witnesses say at least two Somali soldiers were killed.

Last May a Navy seal was killed near the village of Dar e Salam in the Lower Shabelle region. He was the first U.S. casualty in Somalia since the Black Hawk Down incident in 1993.

Al-Shabab has increased the pace of its attacks since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, including two attacks, in Wajid and El-Wak, on Thursday.

In El-Wak, near the border with Kenya, the militants raided a local health center taking medicine.

Earlier this month, al-Shabab claimed a series of attacks across the country, according to the SITE Intelligence group.

Al-Shabab said it stormed a Somali military base near Bosaso in the country’s northeast, blew up a U.S. military vehicle and downed a U.S. surveillance drone.