Joko Widodo Re-elected Indonesian President

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, has been re-elected with 55.50% of the vote, defeating former army general Prabowo Subianto. The victory was confirmed by the General Elections Commission (KPU).

"The number of valid votes for candidate No. 1, Jokowi-Ma'ruf Amin, is 85,607,362 votes. The number of valid votes for candidate No. 2, Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno, is 68,650,239," said KPU Commissioner Evi Novida Ginting Manik at the KPU office early Tuesday.

The announcement came an hour after the KPU completed the national recapitulation of the first simultaneous elections since the country began democratic presidential elections in 2004. Approximately 193 million voters went to more than 810,000 polls.

Widodo captured votes in 21 provinces.

Subianto, a four-time presidential candidate who associated with the traditional political elite and hard-line Islamists, captured 44.50% of the votes in 13 provinces.