Jordan, Germany Said to Disagree on Status of German Troops

A Jordanian official said Sunday that Jordan is negotiating with Germany over the legal status of German troops to be stationed in the kingdom, amid reports that disagreements delayed deployment.

The German magazine Der Spiegel reported that Germany seeks immunity in Jordan for 250 soldiers who are part of the U.S.-led campaign against Islamic State group extremists. The report says Jordan balked at the demand.



The Jordanian official said talks with Germany are "subject to international diplomatic rules" and "equal mutual treatment." He demanded anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters on the issue.



Germany's Defense Ministry played down the report saying the negotiation process is ongoing and that ``we are in fruitful talks with Jordan.''



"We already started the deployment... and are expecting to be fully operational by October,'' said a spokesman for the German Defense Ministry, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with department policy.



Germany chose Jordan after previous host Turkey prevented German lawmakers from visiting the troops there.