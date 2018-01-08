Jordan State Media: Intelligence Foiled 'Massive' IS Plot

Jordan's intelligence service has foiled an Islamic State plan to carry out a "massive" scheme of simultaneous attacks, the country's state news agency said Monday.

State news agency Petra said the country had arrested 17 people and seized other weapons from a cell that intended to carry out attacks against moderate religious figures, security installations, and others last November.

The group had planned to rob banks and steal cars to finance the attacks, and had manufactured homemade explosives from materials bought at local markets.

Jordan has been a key partner in the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group.