Jordanian PM Resigns Amid Anti-Government Protests

Jordan's Prime Minister Hani Mulki has submitted his resignation to King Abdullah in the wake of large protests against the government's recent austerity measures, including price hikes and planned tax increases.

Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in recent days. Riot police scuffled with protesters late Saturday and fired several tear gas volleys to keep them away from the prime minister's office. Protesters chanted, “The people want to topple the government.''

Earlier Saturday, King Abdullah II met with the prime minister, Cabinet ministers and senior security officials. The state news agency Petra quoted the king as saying Jordan's citizens should not have to bear the burden of financial reforms alone.

King Abdullah is the ultimate decision-maker, but public anger is typically directed at governments appointed by him.



International lenders have pushed for economic reforms to help reduce Jordan's public debt, a result of a sluggish economy linked to regional turmoil.