'Journey to the Maid of the Mist': Immigrants and the Great American Road Trip

The South Asian American Digital Archive has embarked on an ambitious journey: collect the stories and photographs of South Asian-American road trips from all 50 states.
The Niagara Falls, New York observation tower provides a stunning view of the American, Bridal and Horseshoe Falls above the Niagara Gorge. (R. Taylor/VOA)
A Hornblower Niagara Cruise ventures into the mist of Horseshoe Falls, where more than 680,000 gallons of water flow per second. (R. Taylor/VOA)
Vikas and Madhavi Vijay drove from Cleveland, Ohio, to Niagara Falls State Park to show their son and visiting parents “the pressure of the waterfalls” and experience the ‘Maid of the Mist’ boat ride. (R. Taylor/VOA)
Tourists stand between the Bridal Veil and American Falls on Luna Island, Niagara Falls, New York. (R. Taylor/VOA)