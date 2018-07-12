Accessibility links

Judge Blocks Planned Lethal Execution in Nevada

FILE - This Nov. 10, 2016, photo released by the Nevada Department of Corrections, shows the execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev.

A legal challenge by a drug manufacturer has forced the U.S. western state of Nevada to postpone an execution by lethal injection.

Scott Dozier was set to be executed Wednesday night for a gruesome 2007 robbery and murder when a judge ordered an indefinite stay after New Jersey-based Alvogen filed a lawsuit against the state to keep it from using its sedative, called midazolam, in the three-drug mixture that would kill Dozier.

Alvogen accused Nevada correction officials of illegally obtaining midazolam, as it is opposed to the use of any of its drugs in state-sponsored executions.

U.S. drug manufacturers have increasingly refused to sell states any drugs that could be used in the procedure, after disturbing details emerged from a series of botched lethal executions across the nation.A drug company unsuccessfully sued Arkansas last year to ban the state from using one of its drugs in the procedure.

