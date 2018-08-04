Accessibility links

Immigration

Judge Reaffirms Ruling: DACA Must Resume

  • Associated Press
FILE - Activists and DACA recipients march up Broadway during the start of their 'Walk to Stay Home,' a five-day 250-mile walk from New York to Washington D.C., to demand that Congress pass a Clean Dream Act, in Manhattan, New York, U.S., Feb. 15, 2018.
WASHINGTON — 

A federal judge has reaffirmed his ruling that the Trump administration must resume a program that has shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

The ruling has no immediate effect because U.S. District Judge John D. Bates in Washington gave the administration 20 days to decide if it wants to appeal and ask that it be put on hold while trying to get it overturned.

In April, the judge gave the government 90 days to restate its argument to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. In a 25-page ruling Friday, he said the administration failed to change his mind.

Two nationwide injunctions earlier this year applied only to renewal requests for DACA recipients, commonly referred to as “Dreamers.” The Washington case also covers first-time applicants.

