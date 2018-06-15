Judge Jails Ex-Trump Campaign Chair Manafort

A federal judge on Friday ordered that former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort be held in prison for tampering with witnesses while on bail.

Manafort pleaded not guilty to new charges of witness tampering brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

But federal district judge Amy Berman Jackson granted Mueller’s motion to revoke his bail and send him to prison while he awaits trial in September.

Manafort was escorted out of the court room by deputies as he waved to his wife.