Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Judge: Manafort Lied in Russia Probe, Breached Plea Deal 

  • Associated Press
FILE - Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves U.S. District Court after a hearing in Washington, May 23, 2018.

WASHINGTON — 

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Paul Manafort intentionally lied to investigators and a federal grand jury in the Russia probe.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said in an order that there was sufficient evidence that Manafort lied in breach of his plea agreement.

The decision hurts Manafort's chance of receiving a reduced sentence next month.

Manafort was accused of lying about several matters, including his discussions with a longtime associate the FBI says has ties to Russian intelligence. Special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors have said the discussions between Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik about a Ukrainian peace plan go to the "heart" of the Mueller probe.

Manafort was also accused of lying about sharing polling data with Kilimnik during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Manafort remains jailed while he awaits sentencing.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG