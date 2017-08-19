Accessibility links

Judge Denies Victim’s Plea, Says Polanski Must Appear

FILE - Director Roman Polanski appears at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, France, May 27, 2017. A lawyer for Polanski says his sex crime victim will appeal to a judge to end the case against him.
A Los Angeles judge has denied the impassioned plea of Roman Polanski’s victim to end the criminal case against the fugitive film director.

Judge Scott Gordon ruled Friday that Polanski must appear in a Los Angeles court if he expects to have his 4-decade-old case resolved.

FILE - Samantha Geimer arrives at the premiere of the HBO Documentary "Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired" in New York, May 6, 2008. A lawyer for Polanski says Geimer, Polanski's victim, will appeal to a judge to end the case against him.
Gordon’s ruling follows a fervent request by Samantha Geimer to end a “40-year sentence” she says was imposed on both perpetrator and victim.

Polanski pleaded guilty to having unlawful sex with Geimer when she was 13. He fled the country on the eve of sentencing in 1978.

Polanski’s attorneys have failed to persuade judges to sentence him in absentia for the 42 days he was incarcerated for psychological testing before he fled.

Geimer has long supported Polanski’s efforts but made her plea in court for the first time in June.

