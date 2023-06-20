Judge Sets August 14 as Initial Trial Date for Trump Documents Case       

A U.S. federal judge in Florida has set August 14 as an initial date for former President Donald Trump’s trial on charges that he illegally retained dozens of classified national security documents after he left the White House and obstructed government efforts to retrieve them.

In a Tuesday filing, the judge said all pre-trial motions must be submitted by July 24.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared in court earlier this month in Miami.

Trump became the first former U.S. president to face a federal indictment when a grand jury in Miami indicted him on 37 counts in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The indictment, which was unsealed on June 9, charges Trump with 31 counts of “willful retention” of national defense information, each count representing a different document that Trump allegedly took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago and refused to return even after being subpoenaed.

Masood Farivar contributed to this report.