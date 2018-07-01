July 1, 2018

1 Republican Guards stand around the coffins of former French politician and Holocaust survivor Simone Veil and her husband Antoine Veil as visitor pay their respects following a ceremony at the Pantheon in Paris. Former Health Minister, Simone Veil, who passed away on June 30, 2017, became president of the European Parliament and one of France's most revered politicians by advocating the 1975 law legalizing abortion in France. She will be the fifth woman buried at the monument to France's dignitaries, where she will be laid to rest at the Pantheon with her husband Antoine, a high-ranking civil servant who died in 2013.