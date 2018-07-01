Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

July 1, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
Republican Guards stand around the coffins of former French politician and Holocaust survivor Simone Veil and her husband Antoine Veil as visitor pay their respects following a ceremony at the Pantheon in Paris. Former Health Minister, Simone Veil, who passed away on June 30, 2017, became president of the European Parliament and one of France&#39;s most revered politicians by advocating the 1975 law legalizing abortion in France. She will be the fifth woman buried at the monument to France&#39;s dignitaries, where she will be laid to rest at the Pantheon with her husband Antoine, a high-ranking civil servant who died in 2013.
1 Republican Guards stand around the coffins of former French politician and Holocaust survivor Simone Veil and her husband Antoine Veil as visitor pay their respects following a ceremony at the Pantheon in Paris. Former Health Minister, Simone Veil, who passed away on June 30, 2017, became president of the European Parliament and one of France's most revered politicians by advocating the 1975 law legalizing abortion in France. She will be the fifth woman buried at the monument to France's dignitaries, where she will be laid to rest at the Pantheon with her husband Antoine, a high-ranking civil servant who died in 2013.
Indian farmers control the bulls at the starting line as they participate in a bull race at a paddy field during a monsoon festival in Herobhanga village, some 85 kms south of Kolkata, India, June 30, 2018.
2 Indian farmers control the bulls at the starting line as they participate in a bull race at a paddy field during a monsoon festival in Herobhanga village, some 85 kms south of Kolkata, India, June 30, 2018.
A contestant dives from a 27-meter platform on the La Salve bridge overlooking the Guggenheim Museum during the finals of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Bilbao, Spain, June 30, 2018.
3 A contestant dives from a 27-meter platform on the La Salve bridge overlooking the Guggenheim Museum during the finals of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Bilbao, Spain, June 30, 2018.
People prepare to catch offerings thrown by Tengger tribe people into the crater of Bromo volcano to in Probolinggo, East Java province, Indonesia, June 30, 2018, as part of Yadnya Kasada festival which falls on the 14th day of the Kasada month based on the traditional Hindu lunar calendar.
4 People prepare to catch offerings thrown by Tengger tribe people into the crater of Bromo volcano to in Probolinggo, East Java province, Indonesia, June 30, 2018, as part of Yadnya Kasada festival which falls on the 14th day of the Kasada month based on the traditional Hindu lunar calendar.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG