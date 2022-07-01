Accessibility links

July 1, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Netherlands' Tim van Rijthoven and Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili compete in a third round Wimbledon match at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
2 Kazakhstan's Alexey Lutsenko rides during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 13.2 kilometers (8.2 miles) with start and finish in Copenhagen.
3 A destroyed tank sits alongside a road outside the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk Region, Ukraine.
4 A sacrificial cow is displayed at a cattle market, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, in Peshawar, Pakistan.

