Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Login / Register
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 1, 2022
July 01, 2022 3:00 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Netherlands' Tim van Rijthoven and Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili compete in a third round Wimbledon match at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
2
Kazakhstan's Alexey Lutsenko rides during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 13.2 kilometers (8.2 miles) with start and finish in Copenhagen.
3
A destroyed tank sits alongside a road outside the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk Region, Ukraine.
4
A sacrificial cow is displayed at a cattle market, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, in Peshawar, Pakistan.
Load more
July 1, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
June 30, 2022
Day in Photos
June 29, 2022
Day in Photos
June 28, 2022
Day in Photos
June 27, 2022
Day in Photos
June 26, 2022
Day in Photos
June 24, 2022
Day in Photos
June 23, 2022
Day in Photos
June 22, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG