July 10, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese Nobel dissident Liu Xiaobo, smiles as she arrives at the Helsinki International Airport in Vantaa, Finland. China allowed Liu Xia to fly to Berlin, ending an eight-year house arrest that had drawn intense international criticism and turned the 57-year old poet - who reluctantly followed her husband into politics two decades ago - into a tragic icon known around the world.
An F35 lightening flies over the Queen Victoria Memorial and Buckingham Palace, to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London.
Volunteers celebrate at a makeshift press center in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province after the twelve boys and their football coach were rescued.
A group of teachers and their students use makeshift raft as they cross the flooded street in Ranomeeto Barat village in Konawe Selatan, Sulawesi island, Indonesia.
