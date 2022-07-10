Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 10, 2022
July 10, 2022 1:28 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Women stand in front of a graffiti painted outside the premises of Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo, a day after it was overrun by anti-government protesters.
2
A demonstrator shows a dog as the new "Wildlife Minister" at the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's cabinet meeting room at the President's house in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, amid the country's economic crisis.
3
Local residents watch rescuers work as they wait for news about their relatives, who are under the rubble of a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike in the town of Chasiv Yar, in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
4
A silhouette of a firefighter standing in the forest is seen during a wildfire at Casais do Vento in Alvaiazere, Portugal.
July 10, 2022
