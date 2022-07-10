Accessibility links

July 10, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Women stand in front of a graffiti painted outside the premises of Sri Lanka&#39;s presidential palace, in Colombo, a day after it was overrun by anti-government protesters.
A demonstrator shows a dog as the new &quot;Wildlife Minister&quot; at the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa&#39;s cabinet meeting room at the President&#39;s house in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, amid the country&#39;s economic crisis.
Local residents watch rescuers work as they wait for news about their relatives, who are under the rubble of a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike in the town of Chasiv Yar, in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
A silhouette of a firefighter standing in the forest is seen during a wildfire at Casais do Vento in Alvaiazere, Portugal.
