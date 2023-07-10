Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 10, 2023
July 10, 2023 1:37 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Revelers stand the bull ring at the end of the fourth running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain.
2
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a Croatian RAK-SA-12 128mm multiple rocket launcher to fire towards the Russian positions on the frontline near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.
3
A man walks past debris in the road in the city of Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture after heavy rains hit wide areas of Kyushu island.
4
A submerged temple is pictured as the river Beas overflows following heavy rains in Mandi in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India.
July 10, 2023
