Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

July 11, 2022


A look at the best news photos from around the world.

People throng President Gotabaya Rajapaksa&rsquo;s official residence for the second day after it was stormed in Colombo.&nbsp;Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country&#39;s economic woes.&nbsp;
1 People throng President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence for the second day after it was stormed in Colombo. Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country's economic woes. 
A cow moves past a burning car that, according to fire officials, caught fire by an electrical short circuit after it was stuck in a water-logged road following heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India.
2 A cow moves past a burning car that, according to fire officials, caught fire by an electrical short circuit after it was stuck in a water-logged road following heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India.
Akie Abe, wife of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, sits in a vehicle carrying Abe&#39;s body to a night vigil at a temple in Tokyo.
3 Akie Abe, wife of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, sits in a vehicle carrying Abe's body to a night vigil at a temple in Tokyo.
Rescue workers put out the fire of a destroyed car after a Russian attack in a residential neighborhood in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine.
4 Rescue workers put out the fire of a destroyed car after a Russian attack in a residential neighborhood in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG