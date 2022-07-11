Accessibility links
Day in Photos
July 11, 2022
July 11, 2022 2:14 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People throng President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence for the second day after it was stormed in Colombo. Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country's economic woes.
A cow moves past a burning car that, according to fire officials, caught fire by an electrical short circuit after it was stuck in a water-logged road following heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India.
Akie Abe, wife of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, sits in a vehicle carrying Abe's body to a night vigil at a temple in Tokyo.
Rescue workers put out the fire of a destroyed car after a Russian attack in a residential neighborhood in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine.
