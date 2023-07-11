Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 11, 2023
July 11, 2023 1:43 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Migrants stand in the Rio Grande try to enter the U.S. from Mexico near the site where workers are assembling large buoys to be used as a border barrier in Eagle Pass, Texas.
2
People watch flowing lava during an volcanic eruption near Litli Hrutur, south-west of Reykjavik in Iceland, July 10, 2023.
3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) together with his wife Olena Zelenska arrives to deliver a speech at Lukiskiu Square in Vilnius, Lithuania, on the sidelines of a NATO Summit.
4
Ukrainian servicemen fire a RAK-SA-12 small multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops near the front line town of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, July 10, 2023.
July 11, 2023
