July 12, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 British Prime Minster Theresa May and her husband Philip stand together with U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the entrance to Blenheim Palace, where they are attending a dinner with specially invited guests and business leaders, and business leaders, near Oxford, Britain.
2 A bull jumps over revelers at the bullring during festivities of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain.
3 The peloton passes hay bales on fire during the Tour de France 181-km Stage 6 from Brest to Mur-de-Bretagne Guerleden.
4 Protesters against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump gather near an entrance to the American ambassador's residence, Winfield House, in the Regents Park section of London.

