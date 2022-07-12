Accessibility links

Day in Photos

July 12, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Service members stand near the coffins during a funeral for 58 unidentified soldiers of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic who were killed in 2022 during the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in Luhansk, Ukraine.
A Palestinian girl carries her country's national flag during demontrations against Israeli settler attacks near al-Mughayer village, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
People watch the hearse transporting the body of late former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe as it leaves Zojoji Temple in Tokyo.
A driver of an autorickshaw sleeps inside his rickshaw while waiting in a queue to buy petrol at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
