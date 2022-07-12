Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Login / Register
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 12, 2022
July 12, 2022 1:55 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Service members stand near the coffins during a funeral for 58 unidentified soldiers of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic who were killed in 2022 during the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in Luhansk, Ukraine.
2
A Palestinian girl carries her country's national flag during demontrations against Israeli settler attacks near al-Mughayer village, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
3
People watch the hearse transporting the body of late former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe as it leaves Zojoji Temple in Tokyo.
4
A driver of an autorickshaw sleeps inside his rickshaw while waiting in a queue to buy petrol at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Load more
July 12, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
July 11, 2022
Day in Photos
July 10, 2022
Day in Photos
July 8, 2022
Day in Photos
July 7, 2022
Day in Photos
July 6, 2022
Day in Photos
July 5, 2022
Day in Photos
July 4, 2022
Day in Photos
July 3, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG