Day in Photos
July 12, 2023
July 12, 2023 1:40 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Riot police accost a supporter of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga during an anti-government protest against the imposition of tax hikes by the government, in Mlolongo settlement of Machakos county.
A child stands in a queue to receive food at a temporary shelter after Yamuna River overflowed due to heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India.
Children look trough a window as they wait for U.S. President Joe Biden speech at Vilnius University during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni react ahead of the social dinner during the NATO summit, at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 11, 2023.
