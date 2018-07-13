Accessibility links
Day in Photos
July 13, 2018
July 13, 2018 3:20 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II inspect a Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.
2
Australian artist Nike Savvas adjusts her installation artwork piece, consisiting of over 50,000 polystyrene balls, titled 'Atomic: full of love full of wonder' as it is installed for the upcoming exhibition 'Spacemakers and roomshakers: installations from the collection' at the New South Wales Art Gallery in Sydney, Australia.
3
A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England.
4
A worker who delivers vegetables rests on a rickshaw at Divisoria Market in Manila, the Philippines.
